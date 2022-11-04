Drone use, paragliding banned during PM’s visit

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 3

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, the Mandi district administration has imposed a complete ban on the use of drone and paragliding activities from 6 am to 7 pm at Sundernagar town on November 5.

Mandi Additional District Magistrate Ashwani Kumar issued an order in this regard today. The visit of PM Modi is scheduled at Sundernagar on November 5 at 9 am, where he would address a rally in favour of BJP candidates of 17 Assembly segments, falling under the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

The district police have also geared up to maintain law and order situation during the rally. Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said adequate police force would be deployed to maintain law and order, and regulate traffic in the town.