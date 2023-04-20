Drone use to be promoted for rapid development: Sukhu

Shimla, April 19
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the use of drone technology would be promoted in a big way in the state to ensure rapid growth and efficiency in all sectors.
He said, “The drone policy was framed some time ago but still much is needed to be done to fully adopt it. The policy is still in the infancy stage but drones have already broken rigid traditional barriers in industries, which, otherwise, seemed impassable by similar technological innovations”.
Can reach remotest areas
- Drones can reach remotest areas of the state with little or no manpower and minimum effort, time and energy
- Drone technology can play a pivotal role in health sector
- Drones can also be used to spread micronutrients in agricultural fields
- They are playing a pivotal role in defence, agriculture, industries and forest sectors, said Sukhu
Sukhu said that drones could reach remotest areas of the state with little or no manpower and minimum effort, time and energy. “This is one of the biggest reasons that drones are more suitable for a hilly state like Himachal Pradesh,” he added.
He said that the state government was considering how the services of various government departments could be expedited by adopting modern technology. “This will also benefit people at large. Technology will play a pivotal role in the health sector. Drones can also be used to spread micronutrients in agricultural fields, thus saving time and ensuring anticipated results,” he added.
Sukhu said that over the past few years, drones had become vital for monitoring the functions of various businesses and governmental organisations. “From the defence sector to agriculture, industries, forests, and policing, the drone technology is playing a pivotal role. From quick delivery of products like medicines to scanning an unreachable military base, drone features are proving to be extremely beneficial in places that can’t be reached in a short span,” he added.
He said that the drone technology could help construction agencies to supervise their works easily. “It can also help in daily safety inspections of infrastructure such as power lines, pipelines for water and gas and bridges,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2002 Gujarat riots: Verdict likely today in Naroda Gam massacre case
There were a total of 86 accused in the case, but 18 of them...
K-pop star Moonbin found dead at his home aged 25
Local media reported that the singer was found dead at his h...
SC junks order on Saibaba's acquittal
‘Place appeal before new HC Bench’