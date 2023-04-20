Drone use to be promoted for rapid development: Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 19

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the use of drone technology would be promoted in a big way in the state to ensure rapid growth and efficiency in all sectors.

He said, “The drone policy was framed some time ago but still much is needed to be done to fully adopt it. The policy is still in the infancy stage but drones have already broken rigid traditional barriers in industries, which, otherwise, seemed impassable by similar technological innovations”.

Can reach remotest areas Drones can reach remotest areas of the state with little or no manpower and minimum effort, time and energy

Drone technology can play a pivotal role in health sector

Drones can also be used to spread micronutrients in agricultural fields

They are playing a pivotal role in defence, agriculture, industries and forest sectors, said Sukhu

Sukhu said that drones could reach remotest areas of the state with little or no manpower and minimum effort, time and energy. “This is one of the biggest reasons that drones are more suitable for a hilly state like Himachal Pradesh,” he added.

He said that the state government was considering how the services of various government departments could be expedited by adopting modern technology. “This will also benefit people at large. Technology will play a pivotal role in the health sector. Drones can also be used to spread micronutrients in agricultural fields, thus saving time and ensuring anticipated results,” he added.

Sukhu said that over the past few years, drones had become vital for monitoring the functions of various businesses and governmental organisations. “From the defence sector to agriculture, industries, forests, and policing, the drone technology is playing a pivotal role. From quick delivery of products like medicines to scanning an unreachable military base, drone features are proving to be extremely beneficial in places that can’t be reached in a short span,” he added.

He said that the drone technology could help construction agencies to supervise their works easily. “It can also help in daily safety inspections of infrastructure such as power lines, pipelines for water and gas and bridges,” he added.