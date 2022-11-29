Drug abuse among youth on the rise in Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 28

Drug addiction among youth in the district is on the rise. The police had confiscated about 2 kg of drugs and over 105 bottles of illicit liquor in the past three months.

The police have stepped up surveillance on suspected peddlers, who are also using young women to transport the drugs. Several women carrying drugs have been nabbed in the district.

The police had seized 1.78 kg of contraband and apprehended two persons recently. In many cases, small quantities of drugs were confiscated. Drug peddlers are targeting youths belonging to good families, who not only consume the contraband but also supply them to others.

SP Akriti Sharma says that the police are keeping an eye on drug peddlers in the district and every effort is being made to control the illegal trade. She adds that parents and guardians should also watch their wards to keep them away from drugs.