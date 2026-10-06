Drug addiction destroys families, parents must stay alert: DGP

Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari has called on parents to pay special attention to their children’s activities and emotions, warning that drug addiction does not harm only the individual child but can devastate an entire family.

Speaking as chief guest at the annual function of Kullu Valley School on Saturday, he said addiction can throw family life into disarray, so parents must remain aware, alert and in constant communication with their children to keep them away from drugs.

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The DGP was warmly welcomed by Principal Sanjeev Bhardwaj and school staff. In his address, he stressed that looking at children only through the lens of discipline and studies was not enough. Understanding their feelings and mental state was equally important. Parents, he said, should behave like friends with their children and try to understand their problems so that they do not fall into bad company or turn to drugs.

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The DGP especially addressed girls, telling them they should never consider themselves inferior to anyone. “Girls today are proving their talent and capability in every field,” he said, urging them to move forward with confidence, set clear goals and achieve them.

The police chief noted that the state government and the Chief Minister were running a campaign against drugs, under which awareness programmes were being organised across Himachal. He said the fight against addiction cannot be won by the police and administration alone. “Parents, teachers and society as a whole have an important role to play. A strong support system at home and in school can help children recognise dangers of drugs and resist negative influences,” he said.

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The DGP further emphasised that addiction was a social problem, not merely a law and order issue. “When a young person becomes trapped in substance abuse, the emotional and financial burden falls on parents and siblings, often leading to broken relationships, loss of education and long-term health damage,” he said, while adding that, “Therefore, early intervention and open conversation are crucial. Parents should notice changes in behaviour, mood, friends and routine and seek help without hesitation if warning signs appear. Teachers too can identify vulnerable students and guide them towards counselling and positive activities.”

The DGP said the ongoing anti-drug campaign aims to create mass awareness, especially among the youth, and to build a community-wide response. He urged students to choose sports, education and constructive hobbies over destructive habits.

The cultural performances at the event reflected the energy and creativity of young minds, reinforcing the message that a healthy and drug-free life was the foundation of a bright future. School management, teachers, parents and a large number of students attended the programme.