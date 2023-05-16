Drug de-addiction services to start at 8 hospitals in Kangra

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 15

The administration has planned to launch de-addiction services at eight healthcare institutions in Kangra district from June 15. As per information, these services will initially be available at government hospitals twice a week on every Friday and Saturday from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Dr Nipun Jindal, District Magistrate, Kangra, who recently presided over a meeting of the coordination committee constituted under the National Narcotics Coordination Portal (NCORD), said in the first phase, these services would start at Zonal Hospital, Dharamsala, and Civil Hospitals at Nurpur, Jawalamukhi, Kangra, Shahpur, Palampur, Indora and Fatehpur in the district.

He said the Health Department had identified these health institutions as trained doctors and para medical staff were available here to deal with drug addicts.

Jindal said apart from trained staff all medicines required for de-addiction were also available in adequate quantity at these health institutions.

He said in the second phase, such clinical services would be provided at other Civil Hospitals.