Drug fight needs family support: Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal

Family and community participation is crucial to reducing drug abuse, Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal said on Wednesday. He urged people to adopt a positive and supportive approach towards youngsters struggling with addiction instead of humiliating them or filming them for social media.

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Repaswal was addressing a one-day training programme for master trainers and Nasha Mukti Mitras organised at the district headquarters under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Himachal Pradesh, in collaboration with the district administration.

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During the workshop, trainers Pankaj Pandit and Vijay Singh from Dharamsala-based Gunjan Organisation for Community Development provided practical information on the growing problem of substance abuse, its adverse effects and measures for prevention.

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Representatives and panchayat secretaries from 13 identified red-mark local bodies in Chamba district, where drug use has been reported as a major concern, attended the programme. Tehsil Welfare Officers, school principals and physical education teachers, along with representatives of the health and police departments, were also present.

He said drug abuse had two major dimensions — demand and supply. While the police and other agencies were working continuously to curb the supply of drugs, society had a crucial role in reducing demand. A sustained reduction in demand, he said, would also have an impact on supply.