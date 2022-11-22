 Drug Hotspots: Roadside dhabas emerge sale points in Mandi district : The Tribune India

Drug Hotspots: Roadside dhabas emerge sale points in Mandi district

Drug Hotspots: Roadside dhabas emerge sale points in Mandi district

The police are maintaining a strict vigil but still drug trade is rampant in Mandi district. Youths are an easy target for drug peddlers. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, November 21

The police are maintaining a strict vigil but still drug trade is rampant in Mandi district. Youths are an easy target for drug peddlers. The police are struggling to nab drug peddlers active in the district. Besides charas and opium, synthetic drugs have made inroads in Mandi.

The use of heroin, which is being supplied from outside states to Himachal, has become common among drug addicts in the district.

According to sources, dhabas alongside highways are major sale points for drug dealers in the district. Drug offenders are running illicit business from their houses and luring youths to take drugs. Besides, areas near river banks from Paddal to Panchvaktra temple in Mandi town is known for the movement of drug offenders.

Data procured by The Tribune revealed that last year 13 drug addicts had visited the government-run Modern Drug De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre in Mandi for treatment. The number, this year, has increased to 64 patients. The number actually might be more as due to social stigma many drug addicts refrain from visiting the hospital for treatment in time. A majority of drug addicts are youth, showing that this section is an easy target for drug offenders.

Dr Anita Thakur, in-charge at Modern Drug De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre, said, “A majority of drug addicts are youth in the 20 to 40 age group. During treatment it was found that most of them were addicted to heroin. However, after treatment, the addicts have succeeded in shunning the habit. The role of family is very important in helping the addict to remain away from drugs after treatment.”

Data procured from the police department reveals that the police had recovered 107 kg charas, 1.25 kg opium, 2.5 kg poppy husk, 113.59 kg opium doda and 1.029 kg heroin last year and arrested 241 persons, including seven women under the NDPS Act. This year, the police had seized 62.544 kg charas, 102 gram opium, 828 gram poppy husk, 27.338 kg opium doda, 51.11 gram smack and 1.580 kg heroin. This year police had arrested 243 persons, including four women. Last year the police had registered 163 cases under NDPS Act and this year as 181 cases have been registered till date.

Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said that police were maintaining close vigil over drug offenders in the district. A majority of offenders were nabbed from national the highway areas between Sundernagar and Mandi. Besides, the police had nabbed drug offenders in the Jogindernagar area.

#drug menace #Mandi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

2
Delhi

Police questioning man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder

3
Nation

UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cut her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder

4
Entertainment

Watch: Nigerian singer Burna Boy meets Sidhu Moosewala’s parents in UK; presents this special gift to them

5
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

6
Ludhiana

Wool worth lakhs gutted as fire breaks out at Ludhiana factory

7
World

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns of recession, advises people to avoid expensive purchases

8
Punjab

NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist Kulwinderjit alias ‘Khanpuria’; carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh

9
World

162 dead as strong earthquake topples houses in Indonesia's Java

10
Delhi

Social media celebrity 'Rowdy Bhati' dies in car crash in Greater Noida

Don't Miss

View All
Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Chandigarh ‘singing cop’ amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular ‘No parking’ song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

In a first, Himachal folk dance 'naati' performed in Canada's Parliament Hill
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts
Trending

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral
Trending

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official
Trending

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official

Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Top News

‘Enormous tragedy’, Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically

'Enormous tragedy', Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically

Asks HC to ensure proper probe, fix accountability and award...

Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc

Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc

Nirmala Sitharaman to hold meeting with state FMs on Friday

Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with ‘kid gloves’

Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with 'kid gloves'

No efforts to reach real culprits: SC

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Were opened with Central funding a decade ago | State was re...

Criminal Nexus: National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 18.7-crore fine for illegal mining in Yamunanagar

Criminal Nexus: NGT slaps Rs 18.7-crore fine for illegal mining in Yamunanagar

3 leaseholders accused of diverting flow of Yamuna


Cities

View All

Free eye check-up camp organised near Rayya

Temp dips, but poultry sales unchanged

Khalsa College Student clears NET

Tarn Taran: Woman poisoned, in-laws booked

Amritsar: Cop booked for celebratory firing

Employees demand regularisation of jobs

Bathinda: Employees demand regularisation of jobs

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Indefinite protest of SKM in Punjab enters Day 6

Bathinda: Rift in Congress comes to fore after announcement of DCC chief

11 of 75 had reacted ‘adversely’ to Propofol made by HP firm, ‘six’ died

PGI deaths: 11 of 75 had reacted 'adversely' to Propofol made by Himachal firm, 'six' died

Chandigarh set for 5G service rollout by New Year

ASI booked by Dera Bassi police for taking money from 'rape victim'

No need for Tribune flyover, High Court told

Panchkula club sealed for serving liquor sans permit

Manish Sisodia launches campaign for MCD poll

Manish Sisodia launches campaign for MCD poll

BJP releases 'sting video' showing AAP 'selling' ticket, Kejri's party terms it fake

Satyendar Jain moves court, seeks raw fruits, veggies in jail

Jalandhar administration suspends 391 arms licenses, 438 issued show cause notices

Jalandhar administration suspends 391 arms licenses, 438 issued show cause notices

Jalandhar cloth merchant murder: 3 arrested from UP’s Bahraich

Lohian councillor's daughter hangs self

Drug Hotspots: Easy ‘availability’ of chitta cause of concern in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar: Held-up water project troubles commuters on busy stretch from Kapurthala Chowk to HMV College

Major fire breaks out at yarn factory

Major fire breaks out at yarn factory

Rs 8.5 cr to be spent on modern fire equipment: Nijjar

Will not let AAP divide people in Punjab: Warring

Finally, work on Halwara int’l airport resumes after 8 months

District Ludhiana sees no fresh Covid case

Two arrested for gun posts on social media

Two arrested for gun posts on social media

No relief from dengue, dist sees 21 fresh cases

Patiala girl bags 1st place in state-level painting contest

Punjab's drive to recruit specialist doctors gets poor response

8-wkt victory for MAC team