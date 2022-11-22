Drug Hotspots: Roadside dhabas emerge sale points in Mandi district

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, November 21

The police are maintaining a strict vigil but still drug trade is rampant in Mandi district. Youths are an easy target for drug peddlers. The police are struggling to nab drug peddlers active in the district. Besides charas and opium, synthetic drugs have made inroads in Mandi.

The use of heroin, which is being supplied from outside states to Himachal, has become common among drug addicts in the district.

According to sources, dhabas alongside highways are major sale points for drug dealers in the district. Drug offenders are running illicit business from their houses and luring youths to take drugs. Besides, areas near river banks from Paddal to Panchvaktra temple in Mandi town is known for the movement of drug offenders.

Data procured by The Tribune revealed that last year 13 drug addicts had visited the government-run Modern Drug De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre in Mandi for treatment. The number, this year, has increased to 64 patients. The number actually might be more as due to social stigma many drug addicts refrain from visiting the hospital for treatment in time. A majority of drug addicts are youth, showing that this section is an easy target for drug offenders.

Dr Anita Thakur, in-charge at Modern Drug De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre, said, “A majority of drug addicts are youth in the 20 to 40 age group. During treatment it was found that most of them were addicted to heroin. However, after treatment, the addicts have succeeded in shunning the habit. The role of family is very important in helping the addict to remain away from drugs after treatment.”

Data procured from the police department reveals that the police had recovered 107 kg charas, 1.25 kg opium, 2.5 kg poppy husk, 113.59 kg opium doda and 1.029 kg heroin last year and arrested 241 persons, including seven women under the NDPS Act. This year, the police had seized 62.544 kg charas, 102 gram opium, 828 gram poppy husk, 27.338 kg opium doda, 51.11 gram smack and 1.580 kg heroin. This year police had arrested 243 persons, including four women. Last year the police had registered 163 cases under NDPS Act and this year as 181 cases have been registered till date.

Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said that police were maintaining close vigil over drug offenders in the district. A majority of offenders were nabbed from national the highway areas between Sundernagar and Mandi. Besides, the police had nabbed drug offenders in the Jogindernagar area.

