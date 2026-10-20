DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Drug-linked assets worth Rs 91.24 crore frozen in 3 years

Drug-linked assets worth Rs 91.24 crore frozen in 3 years

Police register 5,642 NDPS cases and arrest 8,250 alleged drug traffickers

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:43 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative photo.
Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh Police have frozen properties worth Rs 91.24 crore in 115 cases over the past three years as part of the state’s intensified campaign against drug trafficking, particularly chitta (heroin).

According to police data, assets worth Rs 41.42 crore were frozen in 76 cases in 2026 so far, significantly higher than the Rs 23.98 crore attached in 27 cases in 2025 and Rs 25.43 crore in 12 cases in 2024.

Advertisement

Nurpur police district recorded the highest value of frozen assets at Rs 22.28 crore in 14 cases, followed by Solan, where properties worth Rs 17.86 crore were attached in 15 cases. Shimla reported seizures worth Rs 12.61 crore in 16 cases, while Una recorded Rs 10.98 crore in two cases.

Advertisement

Sirmaur accounted for Rs 8.84 crore in seven cases, Kangra Rs 6.24 crore in eight cases, Mandi Rs 3.62 crore in eight cases and Police District Baddi Rs 5.12 crore in 21 cases. In Bilaspur, assets worth Rs 2.19 crore were frozen in 19 cases, while Police District Dehra recorded Rs 89.65 lakh in three cases and Kullu Rs 19.02 lakh in two cases.

Over the same three-year period, the police registered around 5,642 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and arrested 8,250 alleged drug traffickers.

Advertisement

A police spokesperson said the government had intensified its anti-chitta campaign through a zero-tolerance policy, stronger legal measures, financial investigations, public participation, youth awareness and expanded rehabilitation facilities.

The spokesperson added that the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha passed two Bills in March 2025 to strengthen the campaign against narcotics and organised crime.

The Himachal Pradesh Drugs and Controlled Substances (Prevention, De-addiction and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2025, focuses on prevention, enforcement, treatment and rehabilitation. The Himachal Pradesh Organised Crimes (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025, aims to strengthen action against organised criminal networks, including those involved in drug trafficking.

The measures are intended to target both the supply of narcotics and the criminal networks behind the trade, the spokesperson said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts