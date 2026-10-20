Drug-linked assets worth Rs 91.24 crore frozen in 3 years

The Himachal Pradesh Police have frozen properties worth Rs 91.24 crore in 115 cases over the past three years as part of the state’s intensified campaign against drug trafficking, particularly chitta (heroin).

According to police data, assets worth Rs 41.42 crore were frozen in 76 cases in 2026 so far, significantly higher than the Rs 23.98 crore attached in 27 cases in 2025 and Rs 25.43 crore in 12 cases in 2024.

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Nurpur police district recorded the highest value of frozen assets at Rs 22.28 crore in 14 cases, followed by Solan, where properties worth Rs 17.86 crore were attached in 15 cases. Shimla reported seizures worth Rs 12.61 crore in 16 cases, while Una recorded Rs 10.98 crore in two cases.

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Sirmaur accounted for Rs 8.84 crore in seven cases, Kangra Rs 6.24 crore in eight cases, Mandi Rs 3.62 crore in eight cases and Police District Baddi Rs 5.12 crore in 21 cases. In Bilaspur, assets worth Rs 2.19 crore were frozen in 19 cases, while Police District Dehra recorded Rs 89.65 lakh in three cases and Kullu Rs 19.02 lakh in two cases.

Over the same three-year period, the police registered around 5,642 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and arrested 8,250 alleged drug traffickers.

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A police spokesperson said the government had intensified its anti-chitta campaign through a zero-tolerance policy, stronger legal measures, financial investigations, public participation, youth awareness and expanded rehabilitation facilities.

The spokesperson added that the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha passed two Bills in March 2025 to strengthen the campaign against narcotics and organised crime.

The Himachal Pradesh Drugs and Controlled Substances (Prevention, De-addiction and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2025, focuses on prevention, enforcement, treatment and rehabilitation. The Himachal Pradesh Organised Crimes (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025, aims to strengthen action against organised criminal networks, including those involved in drug trafficking.

The measures are intended to target both the supply of narcotics and the criminal networks behind the trade, the spokesperson said.