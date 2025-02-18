DT
Drug mafia needs to be dealt with iron hand: LoP

Drug mafia needs to be dealt with iron hand: LoP

Our Correspondent
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:16 AM Feb 18, 2025 IST
Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur addresses mediapersons in Dharamsala on Monday.
Former CM and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur today said drug mafia had become quite active in the past two years and it had to be dealt with an iron hand.

Addressing mediapersons in Dharamsala, the LoP said social media was packed with reports of ‘Raingta Himachal’, thus tarnishing the image of the state.

He added that peddlers had started targeting youngsters in rural and far-flung areas, which were safe from drug menace earlier.

Urging the Congress government to take stern action, Thakur pointed out that earlier the drug trade was confined to border areas, but nowadays this menace had spread manifold in the interior areas of the state.

He said when he was at the helm, his government had started joint operation with neighbouring states to expose drug cartels.

He stated that the previous government had taken several steps in this regard, including formulation of an Act, and keeping surveillance of the ones found making easy money.

In the last two weeks, four boys in the prime of their adulthood died due to drug overdose, said Thakur, claiming that over 100 people had lost their life in the past two years. He said the skill development funds meant to engage youngsters were being diverted by the government.

The LoP mentioned that several schemes initiated by his government to help the unemployed youth start their own ventures had been put on the backburner by the Congress.

