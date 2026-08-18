Drug menace deepens in Himachal Pradesh, age of initiation falls

A youngster allegedly killed his own mother in Sundernagar by smashing her head with a stick. In a separate incident in Mandi, a youth killed a college student with a sharp-edged weapon in broad daylight.

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In both gruesome cases, the accused were reportedly drug addicts. These incidents point not only to the growing menace of substance abuse but also to its disturbing link with rising violence and crime in the state. The statistics, too, paint a grim picture, underscoring the alarming scale of the substance-abuse problem.

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“In the study conducted by the Centre a few years back, Himachal was found among the top five-six states in the consumption of heroin (chitta), inhalers and cannabis. In the consumption of opioids like heroin, Himachal had 1.7 per cent users against the national average of 0.17 per cent. The state was not too far behind Punjab, which had 2.06 per cent users,” said Vijay Kumar of Gunjan Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for the rehabilitation of drug addicts and on other social issues.

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He was speaking at a one-day workshop on combating drug abuse and drug trafficking organised by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment in Shimla on Tuesday.

If this wasn’t bad enough, the situation has deteriorated even further in the last few years. From being limited to a few pockets in the state, the problem has spread to every nook and corner of the state. And it hasn’t just spread, but has become much more serious as well.

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“Our youth has switched rapidly from traditional to synthetic drugs over the last five years. And that’s extremely dangerous,” said Vijay.

He further said the age of initiation into drugs has reduced significantly, with children taking to experimental drugs at an early adolescent age. Besides, he said, youth are using multiple drugs and have shifted from oral to injectable drugs. “Now, the children have started taking injectable drugs in their early adolescent age,” he said.

He further said that his organisation has found that alcohol and tobacco are the starting point for entry into the world of synthetic drugs. “It’s rare for anyone to get into synthetic drugs straightaway. The starting point is alcohol and tobacco,” he said. As per the latest NFHS survey, 30 per cent of men above 15 years of age consume alcohol in Himachal, one of the highest percentages in the country.

While speaking at the workshop, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said the state was taking every possible measure against drug abuse and trafficking. While emphasising that it was the collective duty of the state, society and parents to protect children from this menace, he said parents should ensure that their children lead a healthy lifestyle, develop good habits and become mentally strong.