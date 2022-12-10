Drug menace on rise in Palampur

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, December 9

The increasing drug trafficking in Palampur and its adjoining areas has emerged as a major challenge for the police. In the past two years, villages and small towns have been the worst-affected.

Abandoned buildings, riverbanks and forests of Palampur have become the haunt of drug addicts. In the absence of any checks, youth can be seen having drugs and enjoying liquor there in broad daylight. Bindravan, Hangloh, Bagora, Jakhni and Kandi forests in the periphery of the city are frequented by drug addicts. Illegal liquor parties are held in these places, making the lives of villagers miserable.

“It has become difficult for villagers to go out of their houses in the evening to graze their animals. Youths, including tourists, come to pine forests to enjoy late night drug and liquor parties,” says a resident of Kandi village. He adds, “Besides creating nuisance, revellers create mess at the place. Plastic waste and empty bottles can be seen scattered everywhere. These people have even removed barbed wires installed by the Forest Department.”

Charas was available to the youth in the region earlier as well, but now even heroin (chitta) is easily available. In the past one year, the police have arrested several drug traffickers, including women, and booked them under the NDPS Act. However, still there is no let up in the illegal trade.

Kangra SP Khushal Sharma says he is aware of the problem and had recently set up a police post at Bindravan on the outskirts of the city on the requests of locals. He adds that he has launched a massive campaign to nab drug peddlers. In the past two months, the police have arrested 20 persons and seized a large quantity of charas and chitta from them.