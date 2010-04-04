Drug menace: Palampur residents ask SP to intervene

Palampur, March 27
Residents of Palampur’s suburbs have urged the SP, Kangra, to take tough action against drug peddlers active in the town. Residents of Ganesh Vihar Colony, Bindravan and Khilroo have alleged that despite being aware of the situation, the police had not taken appropriate action.
Colonel PS Rana, President of the Residents’ Welfare Association of Ganesh Vihar Colony, said many persons were peddling drugs from their houses in the suburbs. “Many youths visit them everyday. It is a nuisance for the residents,” he added.
Palampur SHO Sandeep Sharma, said that the police had conducted several raids and arrested drug peddlers. “In the past three months, the bank accounts of many persons have been attached under various Acts. But besides being a law and order issue, it is also a social issue that can’t be addressed without public cooperation,” he stated. The police are taking necessary action and will continue their crusade against the drug mafia, the SHO added. —
