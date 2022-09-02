Una: Drug park DPR to be ready by Sept 10

Our Correspondent

Una, SEPTEMBER 1

Industries Minister Bikram Singh Thakur today said that the detailed project report for setting up a bulk drug park, sanctioned by the Centre in Haroli subdivision of Una district, would be formulated by September 10 and forwarded to the Union government. All necessary formalities would be completed by the end of September.

Addressing mediapersons in Una, he said the park would help ease the shortage of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API), biologically active component of medicinal drugs in the country. He said that 90 per cent of the API was currently being imported. Besides the API, the drug park would have several associated ancillary units to manufacture different pharmaceutical items. This would help reduce the cost of medicines in the Indian market.

The minister said that during the Covid pandemic, the Prime Minister had given a vision of self-reliant India by increasing pharma production within the country and gradually decreasing import of these products.

Consequently, Bikram Singh said on March 20, 2020, that the Union Cabinet had decided to set up three bulk drug parks in the country. On October 15 the same year, the state government sent a proposal to the Union government for setting up one such park in Singan village of Haroli subdivision. He said 1,405 acres of land had been identified for the purpose and that an investment of about Rs 10,000 crores was expected on the bulk drug park, giving direct employment to about 20,000 youth.

Chairman of the State Finance Commission Satpal Singh Satti and HPSIDC vice chairman Ram Kumar were also present.

#una