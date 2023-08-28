Drug peddler arrested with 20 gm ‘chitta’

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, August 27

The Indora police in Nurpur police district have seized 20.82 gram of ‘chitta’ from a motorcyclist during a naka at Kathgarh late last evening. As per information, the police signalled a motorcycle to stop but the motorcyclist, identified as Sunny (34) of Chalwara in Jawali, tried to flee but the police were able to arrest him.

Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan said the accused was an active drug peddler and had been providing ‘chitta’ to local drug addicts for the past some time. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him.

The SP said the Nurpur district police have succeeded in breaking the inter-state drug trafficking nexus after the completion of one year of establishment of police district. According to information, during the past one year of the establishment of this 14th police district in the state, 127 cases under the NDPS Act had been registered and 187 drug peddlers, including 28 women, held.

