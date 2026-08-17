Drug peddler held in Nurpur

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team of Nurpur police district yesterday arrested a man accused of drug peddling in the area.

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Acting on credible information, the CIA team conducted a raid at a house in Mugtyal village, under the Bhaleta gram panchayat of Nurpur. During the search, police recovered 320 grams of charas (cannabis), which had been hidden under a mattress on a bed.

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The accused, identified as Rohit Kumar, 32, son of Harbans Lal, was arrested. According to police, the accused had planned to sell the seized contraband to addicts and small-scale peddlers. However, his attempt was foiled following the timely seizure of the drugs.

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ASP Nurpur Dharm Chand Verma said the search operation was conducted and the contraband recovered in the presence of independent witnesses. He said an FIR had been registered against the accused under Sections 20 and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985.