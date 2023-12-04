Drug peddler's assets worth Rs 52L freezed

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 3

The district police have frozen assets worth Rs 52 lakh of a Rohru-based drug peddler, who was arrested with 45 gm of heroin in July this year. The frozen property includes his vehicle, cash, bank account and other assets.

The police had arrested the accused with heroin and Rs 1.76 lakh during checking at Samoli village in Rohru tehsil of Shimla district in July. During investigation, the police found that accused Ankesh Thakur had been associated with the drug peddling network for a long time. The police have frozen properties valued more than Rs 2.75 crore and recovered more than 150 vehicles from drug peddlers this year.

The police have identified properties worth Rs 5.75 crore belonging to drug peddlers. Besides, the police have already frozen property worth Rs 2.75 crore and are in the process of freezing assets worth Rs 3 crore in the coming days. A financial investigation to this effect is on.

Besides, the Shimla police have arrested more than 650 peddlers in the district this year compared to 260 during the same period last year, an increase of more than 150 per cent. A total of 405 cases were registered under the NDPS Act in the district till now this year and 103 cases were under financial investigation.

