Drug peddler’s assets worth Rs 1.74 crore seized

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, June 2

The Nurpur police have seized a drug peddler’s movable and immovable assets worth Rs 1.74 crore that he had amassed during six years of his involvement in the illegal trade.

The accused, identified as Raman Kumar (alias Lovely), a resident of Chhanni village in Kangra district, was arrested with 10 gm heroin (chitta), 500 sedative capsules and Rs 3 lakh in March 2021. A case under Sections 21, 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against him. However, he was released on bail.

During the investigation, the Indora police detected Rs 1.74-crore assets of the accused acquired using drug money. The assets included two luxury vehicles, bank fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) and a house. The Indora SHO had passed an order to confiscate his illegal property.

Nurpur SP Ashok Rattan said the order for the confiscation of the ill-gotten property was approved under Section F (2) of the NDPS Act by the Quasi-Judicial Competent Authority, Delhi.