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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Drug peddler’s house in Jawali demolished

Drug peddler’s house in Jawali demolished

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Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 03:00 AM May 21, 2026 IST
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The house of a drug peddling accused being demolished with a JCB machine at Bhol village in Jawali on Wednesday.
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The Nurpur district police today demolished a drug peddler’s house under Jawali police station. As per police information, a case under the NDPS Act had been registered against Banti, a resident of Bhol village, in 2024 after seizure of charas from his possession. The accused had constructed a house on government land in his village.

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A case of government land encroachment had been decided under the Land Revenue Act against the accused in March by the Assistant Collector-cum-Tehsildar, Jawali. The accused had filed an appeal before the SDM-cum-Collector (Revenue), Jawali, who upheld the order of the Assistant Collector and issued an ejection order against the accused. The demolished house was estimated to be built by spending Rs 40 to 50 lakh drug-earned money.

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SP Nurpur Kulbhushan Verma told The Tribune that the local revenue authorities in the presence of the police demolished the house of the drug peddling accused with the help of a JCB machine of the local Public Works Department. He said this was the second demolition of a structure of a drug peddler. On May 14, the house of Sukhdev Singh, another drug peddling accused, had been demolished under Damtal police station.

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