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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Drug peddlers’ properties worth Rs 70 lakh frozen by Shimla police

Drug peddlers’ properties worth Rs 70 lakh frozen by Shimla police

ASP says district police have seized drug-linked assets worth Rs 1.83 crore this year

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:53 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking networks, the Shimla police have seized illegal assets worth Rs 70 lakh in two separate cases.

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Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Shimla (City), Mehar Panwar, said the assets had been acquired by drug peddlers using proceeds from the drug trade.

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She said that on February 11, 2025, the district police arrested an individual, identified as Sahil, with 6 grams of heroin in the Rampur area.

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Following the arrest, a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, was registered and an investigation was initiated.

She said that as the investigation progressed, the police established backward and forward linkages and arrested six individuals for their involvement in the network.

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“A detailed financial investigation was conducted, during which the police found that the accused had acquired assets worth Rs 32 lakh, including a vehicle, 44.1 grams of gold and several other items. All these assets have now been frozen,” she said.

Providing details of the second case, she said that on April 25, the district police arrested an individual named Chetan Chauhan under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT NDPS Act). He is currently lodged in the District Sub-Jail, Kaithu, in Shimla.

“Following his preventive detention, a detailed financial investigation was conducted by the police, during which assets worth Rs 38 lakh were identified. These included a truck, a car, 74 grams of gold and other assets, all of which have been frozen,” she said.

The ASP further said that so far this year, the district police have seized assets worth Rs 1.83 crore, whereas no such action had been taken during the previous two years.

She added that the police would continue to seize the financial assets of individuals involved in drug trafficking to dismantle their networks.

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