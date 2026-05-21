Drug peddlers’ assets worth Rs 1 crore frozen

The Kangra police have seized properties worth Rs 1 crore belonging to a woman and her two sons in Baijnath on the suspicion that these were acquired through the proceeds of drug trafficking. According to Kangra SP Ashok Rattan, the action was taken after a detailed investigation into the financial transactions and alleged criminal activities of the family. The police reportedly found evidence indicating that they had acquired movable and immovable properties with money earned through narcotics trafficking. The administration initiated legal proceedings and attached their properties under relevant provisions of law.

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“The operation has created a stir in the area and is being viewed as one of the strongest actions against the drug trafficking network in the region in recent months. Senior police officials stated that the administration was committed to dismantling the drug mafia and identifying individuals involved in narcotics trafficking. An investigation was underway and more such actions can follow in the coming days,” the SP added.

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Rattan said that Kangra district had witnessed a rise in drug-related cases over the past few years, prompting the law enforcement agencies to intensify surveillance and enforcement measures. He added that strict action against those involved in drug trafficking was essential to safeguard the youth from the growing menace of substance abuse.

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Local residents welcomed the police action and described it as a positive step towards curbing the spread of drugs in the region. Many citizens expressed concern over the increasing impact of narcotics on society and urged the government to continue taking firm measures against drug peddlers and organised networks.