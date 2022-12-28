Drug regulators inspect pharma units in Sirmaur, Solan districts

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 27

In a bid to identify potential hazards affecting the quality of drugs available to the common man, risk-based assessment is underway in the pharmaceutical units of Sirmaur and Solan districts.

“A joint team comprising officials of the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the state Drugs Department has been constituted to inspect the units located in the state’s pharmaceutical hub of Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh, Paonta Sahib and Kala Amb,” said State Drugs Controller Navneet Marwaha.

Apart from inspecting the mandatory compliance with the manufacturing and lab practises, the officials are also checking parameters such as the validation of machinery installed in the units. This will help ascertain the management’s seriousness in ensuring the quality of drugs.

The pharmaceutical units, which are being inspected, are being selected on the basis of various parameters such as drug samples repeatedly figuring in monthly alerts that lists drugs declared not of standard quality nationally.

Marwaha said an order had been issued to stop the manufacturing at a Baddi unit after it was found violation the norms. “Stringent action, including the suspension of licence, will also be taken in case the units are found not adhering to the laid norms,” he added.

He further said the prime motive of the exercise was to ensure quality drug manufacturing and the units found lacking in any laid parameter had been directed to explain their position within a stipulated time frame for initiating further action.

The state has 645 pharmaceutical units and this year, 158 of the total 537 drug samples declared substandard by the CDSCO have been manufactured in the state. Earlier, such an exercise was carried out in 2016.