Drug rehab centres in all dists, says Sehzal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 5

The government has decided to set up a state-level de-addiction centre at Kandaghat in Solan district and one centre each in all district headquarters.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajeev Sehzal, while replying to a question asked by Ashish Butail in the Vidhan Sabha, said today that 14,903 persons were undergoing treatment at 79 de-addiction centres in the state. “The state government will look into the complaints of thrashing of people and the use of prohibited medicines at various drug de-addiction centres,” he assured the House.

He said that at present, there were 79 centres in the state (77 run by NGOs and two by the government). “As many as 14,903 persons are admitted to these centers. The highest number of 4,052 persons in de-addiction centres is in Una, followed by 2,440 in Solan, 2,136 in Kangra, 1,475 in Kullu, 569 in Sirmaur, 346 in Hamirpur, 285 in Mandi and 104 in Bilaspur,” he added.

Saizal said that though the the State Mental Health Authority was responsible for ensuring the smooth and professional functioning of the de-addiction centres, the complaints would be looked into. “The government is committed to preventing drug addiction but it is also the larger responsibility of society to curb the menace,” he added.

To Sunder Thakur’s question on the issue of poor Internet connectivity in Kullu district, Technical Education Minister Ram Lal Markanda said that 114 villages in Kullu facing the connectivity problem had been identified. “Joint inspection of these areas has been undertaken. We have taken up the matter, time and again, with the Central Government,” he added.

Markanda said that poor Internet connectivity was creating problems in online education of children and smooth functioning of the biometric system being used for the distribution of subsidised ration at fair price shops.

He said that the highest number of 114 villages facing connectivity problems was in Kullu, followed by 101 in Lahaul and Spiti, 98 in Mandi, 89 in Chamba, 47 in Shimla, 31 in Hamirpur, 28 in Solan, 16 in Kangra, nine in Sirmaur, five in Kinnaur, four in Bilaspur and two in Una.