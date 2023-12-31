 Drug testing lab to be made functional at Baddi in a year : The Tribune India

  Himachal
  • Drug testing lab to be made functional at Baddi in a year

Drug testing lab to be made functional at Baddi in a year

Drug testing lab to be made functional at Baddi in a year

Picture for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, December 30

The Himachal Drug Manufacturers Association (HDMA) has once again taken the onus of setting up a drug testing laboratory at Baddi after its construction was abandoned mid-way due to paucity of funds years ago.

Rs 20-crore grant from Centre

  • Pharmaceutical entrepreneur Sanjay Sharma has been deputed as chief executive officer to look after the project
  • A sum of Rs 20 crore has been provided by the Centre. The Himachal Drug Manufacturers Association will contribute its share of 10 per cent

Confirming the news, HDMA president Rajesh Gupta said a special purpose vehicle comprising pharma entrepreneurs had been constituted to run the laboratory under the Himachal Pharma Testing Lab Limited.

Pharmaceutical entrepreneur Sanjay Sharma has been deputed as chief executive officer to look after the project. A sum of Rs 20 crore has been provided by the Centre. The association will contribute its share of 10 per cent.

The association aims to make the lab functional by September next year. “A mechanism will be put in place to run the lab whereby the pharma industry bears its reoccurring expenditure,” Gupta said.

A decade ago, funds worth Rs 8.9 crore were granted under the Assistance to States for Development of Export Infrastructure and Allied Activities Scheme for setting up this lab under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

The foundation stone was laid by the then Chief Minister in July 2014 and a three-storey building was constructed at Baddi for the laboratory.

The HDMA, which was supposed to pool in its share, however, had refused to run it. The project remained abandoned for years though the Industries Department had also roped in the Mohali-based National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research to set up the lab.

Though another laboratory was also being set up by the state government at Baddi, it was yet to become functional.

Since there is no laboratory having the latest facilities to test drugs in the state and the Kandaghat-based Composite Testing Lab has failed to upgrade its equipment, the image of the pharmaceutical industry is taking a beating.

