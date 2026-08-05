Drug trafficker from Haryana arrested with 1.12 kg heroin

In the biggest heroin seizure reported in Himachal Pradesh, the Shimla district police have seized 1.12 kg of chitta (heroin) and arrested an alleged interstate drug trafficker from Haryana.

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The accused, Vijay Kumar (22), a resident of Naraingarh tehsil in Ambala district, was arrested following a tip-off that he was on his way to Shimla with a large consignment of heroin for distribution among local drug peddlers.

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Addressing a press conference, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Mehar Panwar said the accused was intercepted in the Tara Devi area before he could hand over the consignment to his local contacts. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, has been registered against the accused. He was produced before a local court, which remanded him to four days’ police custody.

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The ASP said the investigation would focus on establishing backward and forward linkages, besides carrying out financial and digital analysis to identify other members of the interstate drug trafficking network.

She said the district police had changed its strategy this year by focusing on major seizures, arrest of key suppliers, technical and financial investigations and dismantling organised drug trafficking networks rather than merely increasing the number of NDPS cases.

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In a separate case, Bilaspur police arrested Snehlata (22), a resident of Amritsar, Punjab, with 58 grams of chitta. She was travelling in a bus that was stopped for checking near Malyawar village. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered, and further investigation is underway.