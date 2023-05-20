Drug trafficker remanded in police custody

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 19

The accused, who was arrested under the NDPS Act at Chalwara in Jawali subdivision of Kangra district on Wednesday, was remanded in police custody yesterday.

Following a tip-off, the Jawali police, which comes under the Nurpur police district, raided the house of the accused at Chalwara and seized 59.54 gm of heroin from his possession. The 26-year-old accused has been identified as Surinder Pal, alias Sahil. The police arrested him on Wednesday.

A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him.

Nurpur SP Ashok Rattan said that the Fatehpur police had twice booked Surinder under the NDPS Act in 2020 as charas had been repeatedly found in his possession. He is facing court trials in both cases.

Rattan said that he was a drug trafficker and was active in Chalwara and Palampur areas of Kangra district. “The police will ascertain his inter-state drug supply connection so that the supply chain can be smashed,” he added.