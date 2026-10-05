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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Drug trail leads Shimla police to Chandigarh, SAS Nagar, 2 suppliers arrested

Drug trail leads Shimla police to Chandigarh, SAS Nagar, 2 suppliers arrested

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:38 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Continuing its extensive crackdown on illicit drug trafficking networks, the district police have arrested two key inter-state chitta (heroin) suppliers from Chandigarh and Punjab.

The accused have been identified as Rohit, a resident of Manimajra in Chandigarh, and Sandeep, a resident of Balongi in SAS Nagar, Punjab.

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Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shimla (City) Mehar Panwar said that on September 27, the district police arrested one individual named Kshitij Verma, a resident of Kullu district with approximately 6 grams of chitta from Shoghi area, after which a case under sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act was registered and an investigation was initiated.

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“During the investigation, police established backward linkages and found that Verma was in touch with a key drug supplier named Rohit, which was confirmed through their WhatsApp chats. Police also found that both the individuals had also met in Manimajra. Furthermore, on the basis of digital and technical evidence, a special team was constituted and was was sent to Chandigarh, from where the accused was arrested” she said.

The ASP further said that police are investigating the involvement of more individuals in this network.

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Providing information about the second case, Panwar added that police had arrested an individual named Amit, a resident of Chirgaon Tehsil, Shimla with 7 g chitta after which a case under the NDPS act was registered.

She said Amit had procured the contraband from Virender, a resident of SAS Nagar, Punjab.

“Further investigation revealed that Sandeep, a resident of Thana village in Chirgaon, presently residing in SAS Nagar was the main supplier of chitta in this network. Acting swiftly, a police team was sent to SAS Nagar, from where Sandeep was arrested. Further investigation in the case is under way,” she said.

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