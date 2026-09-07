Drugs haul raises fresh questions over regulatory gaps, overseas connections

A large-scale seizure of Tapentadol tablets and raw material, liable to be abused and trigger opioid dependence, has exposed how its unauthorised production is proliferating with impunity at a licensed premises in the industrial hub of Nalagarh.

The recovery of 250 mg tablets during a joint raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the State Drugs Control Administration on September 1 points towards its international ramifications, as smaller doses are recommended for therapeutic use.

Advertisement

Pharma experts said, “In the plain form, these tablets are only manufactured in 50 mg, 75 mg and 100 mg strengths. Used as a painkiller, a patient is advised to take the tablet twice a day. In the sustained-release form, the tablet is manufactured in 100 mg and 150 mg strengths, when a single dose is advised in a day.”

Advertisement

“There are very few units that manufacture it in 250 mg strength after securing Central approvals for export to various countries, especially African nations,” the experts added.

With no valid drug licence authorising the manufacture or storage of the said drug, M/S Sharika Biotech violated Section 18(c) and other provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, said Dr Manish Kapoor, State Drugs Controller. The state seized the stock and secured its custody from the court as per the prescribed procedure, while further action was under way.

Advertisement

Given its large-scale misuse, the Central Government is endeavouring to bring it under stricter regulations. “Tapentadol is not currently scheduled as a narcotic drug or psychotropic substance under India’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, though the government is actively moving to include it under the NDPS Act, which will attract rigorous imprisonment. The Department of Revenue and Ministry of Finance have initiated steps and sought industry inputs to formally classify Tapentadol as a scheduled psychotropic substance to curb illegal diversion and rising opioid misuse,” an NCB official said.

Elaborating on its misuse, the official said, “It is a highly misused tablet in Punjab and is mixed with an energy drink, which combines a powerful nervous system stimulant with a potent prescription opioid to create a potentially dangerous reaction in the body, prompting the consumer to commit any crime with ease.”

Pertinently, nine drums of 30 kg each were found at the firm’s premises, besides 1,200 kg at unlicensed premises, of 250 mg each, with their value running into crores.

The manufacturing of such huge quantities of a habit-forming drug has brought the working of the drug control administration under the scanner. The seizure has once again reaffirmed how this belt was earning disrepute for diverting pharmaceutical drugs for sedation and abuse. Since the case has international ramifications, as per the NCB probe, the findings are even more serious and require an in-depth probe into the regulatory and manufacturing system.