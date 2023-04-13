Drugs, water, cleanliness to be BJP's key issues for Shimla Municipal Corporation poll

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 12

The BJP will contest the Shimla municipal elections largely on the issues of drug de-addiction, cleanliness and potable water.

Presiding over a meeting of the party’s manifesto committee for the MC elections, Ganesh Dutt said the BJP would come up with a vision document for the elections.

“The document will contain various plans and projects for the city. The party will put out the document in public domain after seeking opinion/suggestions from the public,” he said.

The Congress has also sought suggestion from the public regarding city’s problems and development for incorporating relevant suggestion in the manifesto.

Dutt said the party would try to accommodate all relevant suggestions from the pubic in the vision document. “The BJP is committed to making Shimla a model city, and we are getting several suggestions in this regard from the public,” he said.

He said the committee would prepare the vision document draft by April 20. After getting it approved from party leaders, it would be put in the public domain.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the party’s election committee to finalise the names of the candidates got underway late in the evening in Shimla. It is being attended by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, state president Suresh Kashyap and state incharge Sanjay Tandon among others.

Ahead of the meeting, Anurag Thakur accused the Congress of trying everything to win the elections. “The Congress has realised that its popularity has gone down after coming to power in the state. So, it’s trying everything to win the MC elections,” he said.