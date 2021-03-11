Drugs worth Rs 5 cr destroyed, says CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 11

Charas/cannabis and heroin /chitta worth Rs 5 crore in the international market were destroyed in Kullu district, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here today.

The destruction of drugs was carried out by the range level high-powered drug disposal committee led by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Central Range, Mandi Madhusudan at industrial area, Shamshi, Kullu in an environment-friendly manner in the presence of representative of Pollution Control Board, Kullu and local media personnel.

Thakur said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a call to celebrate “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” to make India “drugs-free” and achieve the target of disposal of 75,000 kg narcotic contraband by August 15.