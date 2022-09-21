‘Drunk’ tourist fires gunshots

Shimla, September 20
A tourist from Palampur, allegedly in an inebriated state, fired gunshots into the air at a hotel at Chotta Shimlate last night. He reportedly asked a waiter for food and cigarettes around midnight. He got angry when the waiter refused to oblige him and fired into the air. A case has been registered.
