Drunken driving rampant

The roblem of drunken driving has become rampant in Shimla. People drive recklessly in inebriated condition and quarrel with other commuters. Drivers in drunk state even park their vehicles on the road, causing inconvenience to other motorists. The police should take strict action against people driving vehicles under the influence of liquor. Manik Sharma, Shimla
Affixing signage may harm trees
Affixing signage to the trees has become a norm in the Kasauli area. One can spot signage on several trees along the road. This tendency should be discouraged as it may harm the trees. Rekha, Kasauli
Leaking sewerage in McLeodganj
Leaking sewerage and the stench emanating from it has become a problem in many areas of McLeodganj. The problem of leaking sewerage should be addressed by the department concerned at the earliest as is giving a bad name to the popular tourist spot. Subham Sharma, McLeodganj
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN designates Pakistan-based LeT’s deputy leader Abdul Rehman Makki a global terrorist
The UN Security Council adds 68-year-old Makki, the brother-...
Cold wave prevails in Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius
At least 15 trains are delayed by one to eight hours due to ...
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Tanda in Hoshiarpur
The yatra will halt for the night at Mukerian
Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon says she is being attacked by fellow Republicans because of her Sikh faith
Dhillon, 54, a former California Republican Party Co-Chair, ...
China records first recent population decline as births plunge
The National Bureau of Statistics reports the country had 85...