Drunken driving rampant

The roblem of drunken driving has become rampant in Shimla. People drive recklessly in inebriated condition and quarrel with other commuters. Drivers in drunk state even park their vehicles on the road, causing inconvenience to other motorists. The police should take strict action against people driving vehicles under the influence of liquor. Manik Sharma, Shimla

Affixing signage may harm trees

Affixing signage to the trees has become a norm in the Kasauli area. One can spot signage on several trees along the road. This tendency should be discouraged as it may harm the trees. Rekha, Kasauli

Leaking sewerage in McLeodganj

Leaking sewerage and the stench emanating from it has become a problem in many areas of McLeodganj. The problem of leaking sewerage should be addressed by the department concerned at the earliest as is giving a bad name to the popular tourist spot. Subham Sharma, McLeodganj

