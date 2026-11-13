Dry spell delays wheat, vegetable sowing in Solan

A prolonged dry spell has delayed the sowing of wheat and key seasonal vegetables in Solan district, leaving farmers worried about potential crop losses as cultivated fields remain parched. With the first 10 days of November passing without rainfall, high evaporation and wide fluctuations between day and night temperatures have further intensified soil moisture stress, say agricultural scientists.

Scientists at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, warn that inadequate soil moisture could adversely affect rabi crops such as cabbage, cauliflower, peas and garlic, which require sufficient moisture for healthy growth. If the dry spell continues, the stress could hit crop development and subsequently reduce yields of these commercially important vegetables.

The impact could also extend to apple plantations, particularly young saplings. A farm scientist said moisture deficiency could hamper root development, restrict nutrient absorption and make saplings more vulnerable to diseases.

The situation has been aggravated by below-normal monsoon rainfall, with Solan district recording a 17 per cent deficit this year, according to university officials. While June and July received 15.8 per cent and 5.5 per cent excess rainfall, respectively, August and September recorded deficits of 47.6 per cent and 46.9 per cent. Such uneven rainfall patterns have disrupted the agricultural calendar, as sowing and other farm operations largely depend on soil moisture.

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Farmers, already hit by poor returns from tomato cultivation, had been banking on seasonal vegetables to recover their losses. However, the continuing dry weather has dealt another setback.

“Tomato cultivation failed to generate adequate returns because of low market prices. I was depending on vegetables to offset the losses, but sowing of wheat, cabbage, peas and garlic has been delayed due to insufficient moisture in the fields,” said Virender Kumar, a farmer from Shiller village near Kasauli.

The Meteorological Department has forecast rain in the mid-hills over the next two days, raising hopes of some relief. However, farmers remain uncertain whether Solan will receive enough precipitation to revive sowing operations.

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Agricultural experts stress that promoting small-scale irrigation systems could help stabilise farm production and reduce dependence on erratic rainfall, which has increasingly become a concern for the state’s farming community.