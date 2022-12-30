Dry spell on, wheat growers advised to go for late sowing

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, December 29

Due to lesser rainfall in the region for the past one month, the CSK Palampur Agriculture University has issued an advisory to farmers of the state to go in for the late sowing of wheat varieties.

Talking to The Tribune, university VC Prof HK Chaudhary said the total rainfall received in the state during the 2022-2023 rabi season till December 22 was 58 mm, which was 13 per cent below the normal of 66.3 mm.

The districts of Bilaspur, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur have received rainfall of about 20 per cent above normal, while Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Solan of about 19 per cent below normal. The districts of Hamirpur, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti have received deficit rainfall between 20 and 59 per cent below normal, while Una recorded more than 60 per cent below normal precipitation.

Prof Chaudhary said most of the rainfall during the present rabi season was received between October 1 and November 15, with no to very little precipitation after November 15. Since over 80 per cent of the cultivated area in the state is dependent on rainfall for irrigation, the lack of it has had an adverse impact on different crops.

“Keeping in view the prolonged dry spell, the university experts have advised that most of the wheat growers should sow the crop only after rainfall,” the VC added.

The wheat varieties recommended for sowing during this time include VL 892, HS 490 and HPW 373 (Him Palam Gehun 3). Further, the farmers should use a higher seed rate of 6 kg per kanal or 150 kg per hectare for wheat sowing.

He further said there were chances of attack by aphid insect on the wheat crop due to the prolonged dry spell. Farmers are advised to monitor their crop regularly and use the recommended insecticides for controlling the pest. Similarly, in vegetables, especially cole crops, aphid incidence can increase that needs to be monitored and checked.

The dry spell may also result in the increased incidence of powdery mildew as well as other fungal diseases in wheat.

Prof Chaudhary said the farmers were also advised to use mulch material in the standing vegetable crops, which would help in conserving the soil moisture as well as maintaining its temperature.

Moreover, there has been a sharp decline in the temperature over the past few days, which may result in the incidence of frost causing adverse effect on the vegetables as well as fruit plants.