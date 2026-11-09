Dry spell to end in Himachal; snow, rain likely from Nov 10 onwards

After witnessing dry weather conditions over the past few days, Himachal Pradesh is set to witness a fresh spell of snow and rain from November 10 onwards.

As per the State’s Meteorological Centre, the middle and higher hills of Himachal will be witnessing a fresh spell of snowfall and rain from Tuesday onwards. However, the weather is expected to remain clear in the plains and low hills.

The centre has also forecasted intense spells of snow and rain from November 12 and 13, for which yellow alerts have also been issued for several districts.

Precipitation will continue on November 14 and 15 in the middle and high hills, while the weather is likely to remain clear in rest of the parts.

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This month, Himachal has witnessed dry weather conditions as it recorded 94 per cent rainfall deficit. The state has received 0.4 mm rain as compared to 5.8 mm, which is considered as the normal level.

While nine districts have recorded 100 per cent rainfall deficit, Kullu recorded 99 per cent, Shimla 98 per cent and Kinnaur 36 per cent.

Weather was mostly dry across the state during the past 24 hours with a bright sunny day.

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Maximum temperature in Shimla was 19.8°C, while in Dharamsala 25 °C, Manali 20°C, Mandi 26.2°C, Solan 24°C, Nahan 26.4°C, Kalpa 17.4°C, Bhuntar 27.6°C, Sundernagar 26.4°C, Keylong 14.2°C, Kangra 26.6°C, Kufri 15.5°C and Bilaspur 28°C.

The highest maximum temperature in Himachal was 32°C, which was recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was minus 1.8°C, which was recorded in Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti.