Dry weather, damaged canal worry farmers in Kangra district

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, January 4

No rain for the last one month and damaged irrigation kuhls and canal have aggravated the problems of farmers in Kangra district. Sources here said that more than 100 kuhls in Kangra district were damaged during monsoons last year.

Besides the kuhls, the Shah Canal, which irrigates large chunk of areas in Nurpur and Indora sub-divisions of Kangra district, was also damaged during monsoon. This has left about 400 hectares area in Indora area of Kangra subdivision without irrigation facility.

30 villages without water for irrigation The Shah Canal project was damaged due to floods in the Beas during monsoon last year. The portion of the canal from where water is picked up from the Beas was damaged

Due to the damage to the canal, 30 villages in Fatehpur and Nurpur areas of Kangra district are not getting water for irrigation, giving tough time to farmers

In Dharamsala region, many kuhls have been damaged and growers are alleging that they are not getting adequate water for their fields

The Jal Shakti Department had sent an estimate of about Rs 100 crore to the state government for repair of kuhls and Shah Canal. However, till date the state has failed to provide money for repair of irrigation systems in the district. Against the estimate of Rs 100 crore, the government has provided Rs 25 crore most of which has been used for repair of drinking water schemes.

Jagjivan Singh, a farmer from Nurpur area, said there have been no rains in the last one month. Besides, the irrigation though Shah Canal was disrupted due to damage it suffered in monsoons. The entire wheat crop of farmers in the area is likely to be damaged in case the irrigation schemes are not repaired or it does not rain in the next few days.

The sources here said that the Jal Shakti Department has demanded Rs 25 crore from the government for repair of Shah Canal.

The only canal irrigation project of the state, the Shah Canal project was damaged due to floods in Beas river this monsoon. The sources said that portion of Shah Canal from where water is picked up from Beas river was damaged due to which 30 villages in Fatehpur and Nurpur areas of Kangra district are not getting irrigation water. The sources revealed that about 10,000 farmers are not getting water for their fields.

Vikas Bakshi, SE, Jal Shakti Department in Nurpur, when asked, said the estimate for repairs to the canal had been sent to the government. The repair work would be started as soon as the funds were received. In Dharamsala region many kuhls have been damaged and growers are alleging that they are not getting adequate water for their fields.

Rakesh Chaudhary, a resident of Passu village, said that Passu-Pander kuhl that irrigates lands in two villages has been lying damaged for the past more than one year. This year due to scanty rains the farmers have requested the Jal Shakti Department to repair the kuhl at the earliest. However, all the requests have fallen on deaf ears, he said. Kuhls are traditional canal system in Kangra district through which water from rivulets is channelised to fields.

Deepak Garg, SE, Jal Shakti Department, at Dharamsala, when asked, said that temporary repair of kuhls is being carried by the department as when complaints from farmers are received. However, permanent repairs would be done once the funds were provided by the state government.

