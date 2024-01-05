 Dry weather, damaged canal worry farmers in Kangra district : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Dry weather, damaged canal worry farmers in Kangra district

Dry weather, damaged canal worry farmers in Kangra district

About Rs 100 crore required for repair of irrigation systems

Dry weather, damaged canal worry farmers in Kangra district

A damaged irrigation kuhl of Passu panchayat near Dharamsala.



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, January 4

No rain for the last one month and damaged irrigation kuhls and canal have aggravated the problems of farmers in Kangra district. Sources here said that more than 100 kuhls in Kangra district were damaged during monsoons last year.

Besides the kuhls, the Shah Canal, which irrigates large chunk of areas in Nurpur and Indora sub-divisions of Kangra district, was also damaged during monsoon. This has left about 400 hectares area in Indora area of Kangra subdivision without irrigation facility.

30 villages without water for irrigation

  • The Shah Canal project was damaged due to floods in the Beas during monsoon last year. The portion of the canal from where water is picked up from the Beas was damaged
  • Due to the damage to the canal, 30 villages in Fatehpur and Nurpur areas of Kangra district are not getting water for irrigation, giving tough time to farmers
  • In Dharamsala region, many kuhls have been damaged and growers are alleging that they are not getting adequate water for their fields

The Jal Shakti Department had sent an estimate of about Rs 100 crore to the state government for repair of kuhls and Shah Canal. However, till date the state has failed to provide money for repair of irrigation systems in the district. Against the estimate of Rs 100 crore, the government has provided Rs 25 crore most of which has been used for repair of drinking water schemes.

Jagjivan Singh, a farmer from Nurpur area, said there have been no rains in the last one month. Besides, the irrigation though Shah Canal was disrupted due to damage it suffered in monsoons. The entire wheat crop of farmers in the area is likely to be damaged in case the irrigation schemes are not repaired or it does not rain in the next few days.

The sources here said that the Jal Shakti Department has demanded Rs 25 crore from the government for repair of Shah Canal.

The only canal irrigation project of the state, the Shah Canal project was damaged due to floods in Beas river this monsoon. The sources said that portion of Shah Canal from where water is picked up from Beas river was damaged due to which 30 villages in Fatehpur and Nurpur areas of Kangra district are not getting irrigation water. The sources revealed that about 10,000 farmers are not getting water for their fields.

Vikas Bakshi, SE, Jal Shakti Department in Nurpur, when asked, said the estimate for repairs to the canal had been sent to the government. The repair work would be started as soon as the funds were received. In Dharamsala region many kuhls have been damaged and growers are alleging that they are not getting adequate water for their fields.

Rakesh Chaudhary, a resident of Passu village, said that Passu-Pander kuhl that irrigates lands in two villages has been lying damaged for the past more than one year. This year due to scanty rains the farmers have requested the Jal Shakti Department to repair the kuhl at the earliest. However, all the requests have fallen on deaf ears, he said. Kuhls are traditional canal system in Kangra district through which water from rivulets is channelised to fields.

Deepak Garg, SE, Jal Shakti Department, at Dharamsala, when asked, said that temporary repair of kuhls is being carried by the department as when complaints from farmers are received. However, permanent repairs would be done once the funds were provided by the state government.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Kangra


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Gurugram hotel owner shot Punjab model Divya Pahuja for blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures'; CCTV shows body dragged into blue BMW car

2
Punjab

Drug-addict auto-rickshaw driver shot Arjuna awardee DSP after scuffle over dropping him home in Jalandhar on New Year’s eve

3
Jalandhar

Day High Court granted bail to Sukhpal Khaira in drugs case, Congress leader booked for intimidating witness

4
Ludhiana

8 months after scribe Bhawana Gupta was booked under SC/ST Act, Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR

5
Trending

Viral video: When fighter McGregor was ‘given a warning for putting his arm around Vladimir Putin’, watch the boxer’s facial expression as he quickly…

6
World

Viral video: Accused leaps and attacks US judge in courtroom

7
Punjab

Supreme Court rejects plea of Indian detained in Czech Republic for foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist in US

8
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows regular bail to Sukhpal Khaira in NDPS case

9
Punjab

3 armed men shoot dead sarpanch in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

10
Punjab

Jalandhar: Mother seeks Rs 50L blood money to save son on death row in Dubai

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

In videos, watch Tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

Top News

Congress in poll gear, to lay special focus on 255 winnable LS seats

Congress in poll gear, to lay special focus on 255 winnable LS seats

Top leaders for INDIA seat-sharing deal, war rooms in states...

India to import 10,000 MW power from Nepal in 10 yrs

India to import 10,000 MW power from Nepal in 10 yrs

Dhankhar opens biotech expo in Kathua, hails abrogation of Art 370

Dhankhar opens biotech expo in Kathua, hails abrogation of Art 370

Amid threats in Red Sea, India keeps patrolling options open

Amid threats in Red Sea, India keeps patrolling options open

not part of US-led operation so far

Chinese media praises Modi’s foreign policy

Chinese media praises Modi’s foreign policy


Cities

View All

Chandigarh gets ~591 cr more in Budget allocation

Chandigarh gets Rs 591 cr more in Budget allocation

Mayoral pact unlikely between Congress, AAP

AAP seeks early mayoral elections

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days

GMSH-16 gets 32-bed paediatrics centre