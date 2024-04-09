Dry weather may hit stone fruits in Himachal; farm experts give tips

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 8

The yield and quality of stone fruits could be adversely affected by the prevailing dry weather in the region.

Moisture holds key Stone fruit growers should maintain adequate soil moisture for about four weeks after full bloom, as it is critical for the growth of roots. — Jatinder Chauhan, HOD, Fruit Sciences, horticulture VARSITY

Farm scientists of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, observe that during the last two to three years, changes in the weather conditions have caused damage to stone fruits.

The changed weather conditions called ‘Winter Weather Whiplash’, a term coined to indicate the range of extreme as well as rapid shifts in weather conditions — from hot to cold, from drought to extreme rainfall and vice versa.

The major adverse impact is on bud dormancy, pollination, fruit growth and development and quality of fruit along with overall growth of the trees. If the chilling requirements of buds (either flower or vegetative buds) are not fulfilled, it lead to erratic flowering or no flowering at all.

The stone fruits such as peach, plum, apricot, cherry and almond are mainly cultivated in Sirmour, Solan, Shimla, Kullu and Mandi districts of Himachal Pradesh. The stone fruits are grown over 28,000 hectares in the state — in mid-hills ranging from 915-1,523 metre.

In comparison to other temperate fruits crops such as apple and pear, the stone fruits are early to break dormancy and flower in late February to mid-March.

“Sometimes, erratic rainfall at the time of flowering and the incidence of hailstorm adversely affect pollination. Incomplete pollination may lead to either poor fruit set and extended fruit drop, especially in case of stone fruits. The chances of having infestation of pests and incidence of diseases are higher during these adverse ongoing weather conditions in the state and this would ultimately hamper the yield and quality of fruits while causing economic losses to the stone fruit growers,” said Jatinder Chauhan, Head of Department, Fruit Sciences at horticulture varsity.

As the dry weather conditions continue in the state, fruit growers need to consider all available options to minimise loss.

“Stone fruit growers should maintain adequate soil moisture approximately for four weeks after full bloom as it is critical for root growth, fruit set and to maximise cell division during the early stages of fruitlet growth. Thinning can also be followed for maximising fruit size if water availability for irrigation is low and flowering and fruit set have been strong. The soil moisture can also be conserved by using various types of mulch materials,” recommends Dr Chauhan.

