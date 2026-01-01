Dry winter leaves Manali apple farmers anxious

A prolonged dry spell in the Kullu-Manali region has triggered widespread concern among tourism stakeholders and apple growers, as the absence of snowfall during the peak winter season continues to disappoint visitors and threaten agricultural and horticultural prospects. With nearly half of January already over, the lack of snow — a key attraction and an agricultural necessity — has raised serious worries in this Himalayan belt.

Advertisement

Manali, an internationally known tourist destination famed for its winter snowfall and snow-based adventure activities, is witnessing a sharp decline in tourist footfall this season. Snowfall, which typically draws large numbers of domestic and international tourists during winter, has remained elusive so far, directly impacting the tourism-dependent local economy.

Advertisement

Roshan Thakur, president of the Manali Hoteliers Association, said the dry spell has directly affected tourist satisfaction. “Without snow, tourists feel dissatisfied. As a result, many are now heading towards the Lahaul valley, particularly Koksar and Shinkula Pass, where limited snowfall is available,” he said. However, in the interest of public safety, the district administration has officially closed Rohtang Pass to tourist activities.

Advertisement

Anup Thakur, former president of the Manali Hoteliers Association, said the impact of the dry weather is clearly visible. “Tourists come to Manali in winter mainly to experience snowfall and snow activities. Unfortunately, due to the prolonged dry spell, snow has not arrived yet and we are desperately waiting for it,” he said.

Echoing similar concerns, tourism stakeholder Hem Raj Sharma expressed disappointment over the lack of snowfall even after the first half of January. “This situation is extremely discouraging for the tourism industry, which relies heavily on winter snow,” he said.

Advertisement

The dry weather has also pushed apple growers into a state of uncertainty. Timely snowfall is crucial for apple orchards as it helps fulfil chilling-hour requirements essential for proper flowering and fruit setting. Snow is often referred to as “white manure” for its role in conserving soil moisture and nourishing apple trees.

Manu Sharma, an apple grower from Manali, said the absence of snowfall could directly affect apple production this year. “Apple growers are anxious as the prolonged dry spell may impact crop yield. We are desperately waiting for snowfall,” he said. He added that the Meteorological Department in Shimla has forecast snowfall in parts of Himachal between January 16 and 21, offering a ray of hope for both farmers and tourism stakeholders. Until then, the region continues to wait anxiously for snow to revive tourism and safeguard the upcoming apple season.