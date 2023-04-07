Dharamsala-Delhi airfares soar as tourist inflow picks up

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, April 6

With tourist inflow to the state gaining momentum, the Dharamsala-Delhi airfares have skyrocketed, touching Rs 19,973 for one-way trip.

Alliance Air’s Dharamsala-Delhi ticket for tomorrow is priced at Rs 19,973. SpiceJet is charging Rs 16,823 for the journey, while IndiGo is charging Rs 18,293.

The airfares on the Dharamsala-Delhi route remain among the highest in the country. At present, five daily flights are operating between Dharamsala and Delhi, including two by Alliance Air, two by SpiceJet and one by IndiGo.

The Gaggal airport in Kangra is the busiest in the state. At present, the airstrip here is just 1,372-m-long and can accommodate only 70-seater planes. As only small planes can land here, the airfares to the region are among the highest in the country. The Dharamsala-Delhi airfare goes as high as Rs 21,000 for one-way trip during the peak season.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu earmarked Rs 2,000 crore for the expansion of the Gaggal airport in the recently announced Budget.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh (Retd) recently informed Parliament that the government planned to expand the Gaggal airport in two phases. The length of the airstrip would be increased to 1.9 km in the first phase and 3.1 km in the second phase, he said.