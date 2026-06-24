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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dharamsala girl selected for national athletics championship

Dharamsala girl selected for national athletics championship

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:53 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Manavi Chauhan being honoured at GGSSS, Dharamsala.
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A Class X student of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Dharamsala, has earned a place in the national athletics championship after winning two silver medals at the state-level athletics meet held at Bilaspur.

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Manavi Chauhan delivered an impressive performance at the championship, held on June 14 at the synthetic athletics track in Bilaspur. Competing in the high jump and long jump events, she secured silver medals in both disciplines, earning selection to the Himachal Pradesh contingent for the national competition.

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Following her success at the state meet, Manavi has been selected to represent Himachal Pradesh in both high jump and long jump at the national athletics championship scheduled to be held in Dehradun.

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Her achievement has brought pride to the school, with teachers and fellow students congratulating her and wishing her success at the national level.

School Principal Rupali Bhagoria described Manavi’s accomplishment as a proud moment for the institution. She credited the student’s dedication, hard work and commitment to athletics for her success at the state level.

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“Manavi has displayed remarkable talent and determination. Her selection for the national championship is a significant achievement, and we are confident that she will perform well and bring laurels to the school and the state,” Bhagoria said.

She added that the school actively encourages students to participate in sports and extracurricular activities alongside academics, and that Manavi’s achievement reflects the value of consistent training and perseverance.

The school administration, staff and students extended their best wishes to Manavi for the upcoming championship.

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