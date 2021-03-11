Dharamsala MC to start collection of property tax from merged areas

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, May 5

The Dharamsala Municipal Corporation has finalised the survey of buildings in its merged area for the imposition of property tax. Sources here said residents of eight villages that were merged in Dharamsala in 2015 are likely get property tax bills with respect from 2019 very soon. It is for the first time that property tax will be imposed on residents of merged areas. The owners of many commercial buildings in merged areas might have to pay tax in lakhs as they would have to pay it in retrospective effect from 2019.

The government exempted them from property tax for a period of two years.

After the BJP came to power in 2017, it further extended the tax holiday till 2018.

The civic body had sent a resolution to the state government requesting it to extend the tax holiday for another two years, but the state government has not responded.

Dharamsala MC commissioner Pradeep Thakur, when contacted, said the survey for assessing the property tax on buildings located in merged areas of Dharamsala has been completed and the process of collection of tax will start soon. He said after eight villages were included in Dharamsala MC in 2015, the government exempted them from property tax for a period of two years. After the present BJP government came to power in 2017, it further extended the tax holiday for one year till 2018. The Dharamsala MC had sent a resolution to the state government to extend the tax holiday for merged areas for another two years. The state government has not yet responded to the resolution. So the residents of merged areas now owe tax to the MC from 2019. The survey for assessment of tax was delayed due to the pandemic but now it has been completed, he said.

The commissioner said the imposition of property tax on merged area properties is expected to increase the income of the MC by about Rs 2 crore, he said.

A large number of hotels and commercial buildings are located in merged areas of the city. MC officials, on the condition of anonymity, said the local body was losing crores of rupees by not imposing taxes of commercial buildings in merged areas. The tax on residential areas will be negligible but the imposition of tax on commercial areas will significantly increase the income of the corporation, they said.

The residents of merged areas are, however, alleging that though tax would be imposed on them, hardly any development had been brought about.