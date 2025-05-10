DT
PT
Dharamsala tourism hotels bounce back with record growth in April

Dharamsala tourism hotels bounce back with record growth in April


Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 10:26 AM May 10, 2025 IST
Hotel Dhauladhar has emerged as a top performer, registering a 131 per cent rise in total income. Rental earnings increased by 101 per cent and bar income by an impressive 141 per cent.
Hotels run by the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) in Dharamsala have made a stunning comeback from the brink of closure, recording significant income growth in April, the first month of the new financial year. This turnaround follows key reforms and strategic upgrades by the management.

Hotel Dhauladhar has emerged as a top performer, registering a 131 per cent rise in total income. Rental earnings increased by 101 per cent, food sales by 125 per cent, soft drink sales by 20 per cent and bar income by an impressive 141 per cent. Additionally, income from added services like bonfires and halls soared by 446 per cent. Hotel Kunal matched Dhauladhar with a 131 per cent growth in income, while the heritage property, Kashmir House, saw a remarkable 298% increase.

These achievements highlight the impact of thoughtful planning by HPTDC. Enhancements include the introduction of local Himachali cuisine such as Siddu, Buransh chutney, trout fish, and Khatta meat. The menu was also expanded with mocktails, cocktails, smoothies, and traditional barbecues, enriching the dining experience.

AGM Kailash Thakur, credited for leading the transformation, applauded his team: “We are encouraged by the response. The entire team is motivated, and we look forward to a successful tourist season.” His efforts in boosting staff morale and implementing aesthetic upgrades have played a crucial role in this revival.

The remarkable recovery of these properties from near closure to strong profitability marks a new chapter in Dharamsala’s tourism growth story.

