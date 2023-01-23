Due weightage given to Virbhadra's contributions

KS Tomar

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has accomplished the twin task of Cabinet expansion and allocation of the portfolios to the ministers after holding wide-ranging consultations with party high command which also paved the way for fulfillment of a major poll promise of restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to 1.36 lakh employees.

Sukhu has not distributed more than half a dozen important portfolios and town and country planning, forest, science and technology, fisheries etc. which have been held back for the would-be ministers from Kangra and left out districts in near future to eliminate the regional imbalance. The Congress had promised to restore OPS in the first Cabinet meeting if it came to power which became a reality soon.

The BJP tried to exploit the issue of non-induction of adequate number of ministers from the biggest district Kangra, but it may turn out to be short-lived as important departments have not been distributed by the Chief Minister which will be allocated to the new ministers in near future.

Regarding the importance of distribution of portfolios, high command and the CM have given due weightage to Virbhadra’s sacrifices and contributions to Congress, especially when Assembly elections were fought on his legacy. In lieu of it, his son and two-time MLA Vikramaditya got the most important department, PWD, who will be under pressure to deliver. State party chief and Virbhadra’s wife Pratibha Singh and the chief minister have been working in tandem. Hence, Vikramaditya will be expected to seek guidance from Sukhu to ensure his success in the government.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri got the Irrigation and Public Health besides transport who may expose the ‘reckless tenders’ issued by the department and daily wages recruitments. Similarly, transport corporation is in dire economic stress and it will be an uphill task to streamline its working.

The six-time MLA Harshwardhan Singh got an opportunity after a long wait of 25 years. Harshwardhan got an important department of industry and parliamentary affairs which will test his caliber.

The BJP has suffered heavily in the apple belt hence new horticulture minister, Jagat Singh Negi representing Kinnaur has been given preference as he understands the woes of orchardists. Previous BJP government is accused of ignoring apple growers hence paid heavy price in the election. Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil will be required to focus on infrastructure in the health sector which is in bad shape, especially in villages. Rohit Thakur’s challenge pertains to improvement in the quality of the higher education and efforts to redesign the transfer policy for teachers.

Agriculture minister Chander Kumar has got vast experience. Hence farmers are optimistic about the introduction of some innovative measures to protect their interests and get the reasonable price of their produce. Rural development and Panchayati Raj minister Anirudh Singh will have to come up with a new mechanism to guarantee the percolation of benefits of government’s social welfare schemes to the rural masses.

The issue of appointment of six parliamentary secretaries has boomeranged on the BJP as CM has come out with the revelation of creation of these posts during Dhumal regime in (2007-12) and new government has simply filled them.

(Writer is senior journalist based in Shimla)