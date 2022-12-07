Dues not cleared, Bhuntar streets plunge into darkness

Our Correspondent

KULLU, DECEMBER 6

All seven wards of Bhuntar nagar panchayat plunge into darkness in the evening as the electricity department has cut power supply to streetlights from December 4 due to accumulation of dues of bills to a tune of over Rs 39 lakh from the civic body. As the streets are plunged into darkness it becomes tough for the residents to commute after 6 pm. The threat of mishap and anti-social elements also looms large in these circumstances.

Bhuntar Nagar Panchayat has an outstanding electricity bill of Rs 39,47,496 which has not been paid. An amount of Rs 10 lakh was deposited by the nagar panchayat in November. However, as the outstanding amount runs into lakhs, the electricity board has cut off the power supply to the streetlights.

HPSEB Kullu SDO Vimal Prakash said that the arrears for the pending electricity bills from the Bhuntar nagar panchayat were due for quite a long time. He said that the higher authorities were apprised of the situation, who directed that action should be taken. He added that the supply would be restored after the balance amount is cleared.

Bhuntar nagar panchayat Executive Officer BR Negi said that the bills had been paid regularly but this outstanding amount was lying pending for a long time. He said that the remaining dues would be cleared and the power supply would be restored soon.

Meanwhile, anger prevailed among the local residents. They alleged that due to the lackadaisical attitude of the civic body, they had to face undue hassles. They demanded that a solution should be found soon so that residents don’t suffer.

