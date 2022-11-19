Dues not cleared, Shivdham project work halted

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 18

The work on the Shivdham project at Kangnidhar in the district has been halted by the construction workers for the past few days due to delay in their payment by the company. The workers are demanding the release of their payment for two months.

Rajiv, Alam, Anvar and a few other workers said, “Around 54 workers are engaged in the construction work. Despite repeated requests, the company has been delaying our payment for the past two months. Due to that we have been facing huge difficulty in meeting our daily expenditure.”

“We urge the district administration and the company management to release our payment in time so that we can manage our daily expenditure accordingly. Yesterday, some officials of the administration came to us and provided ration and blankets. They also assured us that they will release our payment in time. Now we are waiting desperately for it,” they added.

Congress and CPM activists extended their support to the affected workers.

Kuldeep Rathore, project manager, said, “I have taken up the issue with the higher-ups, who have assured us that the payment to workers will be made within a day or two.”

When contacted, ADC Jatin Lal said, “The administration has taken up the issue with the company officials. The matter will be sorted out soon. We’ve provided ration and blankets to the workers.”