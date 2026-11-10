Dug up highway stretch at Palampur’s Maranda market leads to traffic jams

Frequent traffic jams on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway at Maranda, near the Rotary Eye Hospital in Palampur, have become a major source of inconvenience for thousands of tourists and local commuters. The situation has deteriorated due to the poor condition of the road, illegal roadside parking and the absence of effective traffic management.

Long queues of vehicles can be seen in the Maranda market every day, particularly during peak hours, resulting in considerable delay for commuters. The narrow stretch, riddled with potholes, has also become accident-prone, with several mishaps involving two-wheelers reported in the past.

Vehicles parked on the roadside compounds the problem, reducing the already limited carriageway and leaving little room for the smooth movement of traffic. Local shopkeepers complain that frequent traffic jams have adversely affected their businesses, as customers avoid visiting the market due to parking difficulties and prolonged delays.

Residents allege that the condition of the road has worsened since the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) took over its maintenance. Despite repeated complaints, the damaged stretches of the road have not been repaired, giving rise to persistent public safety concern.

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A particularly vulnerable road stretch near Thakurdara market having deep potholes is in a deplorable condition, posing a serious threat to motorists, especially two-wheeler riders. The work on the road dug up for concretisation has been left midway, making the matter worse.

A senior police officer says that the NHAI has been apprised of the deteriorating road condition several times, but it is yet to carry out necessary repairs. The police have deployed personnel to regulate traffic and ease congestion, but their efforts have yielded limited positive results because of the narrow road and irresponsible parking of vehicles on roadside.

Local residents and commuters have urged the NHAI and the district administration to undertake immediate repairs, remove roadside encroachments and ensure strict enforcement of parking regulations. They have also called for a comprehensive traffic management plan to prevent daily congestion and reduce the risk of accidents on this busy highway stretch.