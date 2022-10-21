Dug-up roads a nightmare

The MC has dug up most of the roads in Dharamsala for development works. The contractors carrying out the work are not keeping warning signs at places where the roads have been dug up. This makes journey for commuters dangerous in the night. — Vikas, Dharamsala

Resume bus service to theog govt college

The bus service from Sarog and Barog panchayats to Government College, Theog, is not being operated for the past three months. As a result, the students have to walk several kilometres to reach the college. The students have urged the HRTC officials on several occasion to resume the service but to no avail. — Sumit, Theog

Ration not available at depots

Shimla residents are facing inconvenience as adequate food items aren’t available at fair price shops. It is being alleged that the supply of food items hasn’t been delivered. Since the festive season is under way, the department concerned should ensure the availability of ration at the earliest. — Rahul, Shimla

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com