Dug-up roads a nuisance in Kullu

Dug-up roads a nuisance

Various government departments and private organisations dig the side of roads time and again to lay cables, water pipes or sewerage lines. It causes frequent traffic jams in the area. Even drains are damaged sometimes. This leads to water-clogging. The authorities concerned should develop a concrete plan to lay underground pipes and cables to avoid frequent inconvenience to the public. Kunal, Kullu

Plastic waste chokes drains in Dharamsala

Though the state government had banned single-use plastic about a decade ago, plastic waste is choking streams and drains in many areas of Dharamsala. The government should strictly implement the ban and take steps for effective waste management in the city. Subhash Kumar, Dharamsala

Tourists battle parking woes in Shimla

The closure of parking space near the Lift area in Shimla is causing inconvenience to the tourists, as they park their vehicles in other parts of the city and then come back to the Lift area to reach the Mall Road and The Ridge. The district administration and local government should soon find a way to resolve the issue. Shivansh, Shimla