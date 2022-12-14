Dumped debris not lifted, but NHAI begins work on Dharamsala road

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 13

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has started the work to relay a road passing through Dharamsala city. However, locals have criticised the NHAI for starting the work without removing construction debris dumped there.

Sushant Sharma, a resident of Dharamsala, says that the work has begun on constructing drains and ducts for telephone lines, water pipes and other public utility things along the road under the Smart City project. Contractors carrying out the work have disposed of debris along the road. As the NHAI has started the work to relay the road, the contractors are leaving portions where they have dumped debris. This will lead to poor quality of road, he adds.

Vipin Kumar, another resident, says that it is sad that there is no coordination between the departments implementing developmental projects under the Smart City Mission and those laying roads. “This is open wastage of public funds. The construction of a road can be delayed till the work on laying drains and ducts along it is completed. The government should take note of the way the work is being done,” he adds.

Dharamsala Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pradeep Thakur, who also heads the Smart City project, says that he will take up the matter with the NHAI. “I will request the NHAI to stop the work on relaying the road till debris dumped along the road is cleared. If any portion of the road is not relaid, the Smart City project authorities will do it at their own expenses,” he adds.

The PWD executive engineer was not available for comments despite repeated attempts. Kangra DC Nipun Jindal says that the departments concerned will be directed to ensure there is no compromise with the quality of works being done.

