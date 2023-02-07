Dumping of Baijnath waste in Binwa river a worry

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, February 6

The large-scale dumping of garbage by Baijnath Municipal Council in Binwa, a tributary of the Beas, has become a cause for concern for the health authorities.

The river is a major source of drinking water in the lower areas of Baijnath. The Jal Shakti Department lifts its water for half a dozen drinking water supply schemes feeding 50 villages.

The river water passing through the town has become highly polluted as waste is being thrown into it. Despite specific guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the HP State Pollution Control Board against dumping garbage in rivers and streams, the MC is throwing its waste in Binwa, leading to contamination of water. However, the district authorities seem unconcerned about the situation.

Information gathered revealed that the pollution control board had already slapped a fine of Rs 7 lakh on the Baijnath MC for violation of its directions two years ago. However, the fine has failed to have an impact on the MC and the dumping of waste in the river still continues.

Pardeep Dixit, Executive Officer, Baijnath MC, said the MC threw waste in the river as there was no place for garbage dumping in the town. The 40-kanal piece of land allotted by Kangra Deputy Commissioner for a dumping site near Paprola is embroiled in a dispute. Villagers are not allowing the installation of the garbage treatment plants, he said. There is no cooperation from locals and the matter is sub judice.

Following a spurt in the cases of gastroenteritis in the state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has issued specific directions to all DCs for cleaning of all water sources. However, there is no check on the dumping of garbage in Binwa at Baijnath.