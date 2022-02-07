Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Dumping of debris along valley irks locals

DEBRIS of the four-laning work on the Solan-Shimla National Highway is being dumped along the valley. This loose soil will eventually flow down to the cultivable land of villages and damage the fields. The government should ensure that local residents do not suffer due to the practice as it will affect the fertility of the land. — Rakesh, Solan

Pothole-ridden road poses threat

A road between Bioleauganj and Totu is filled with potholes and is in pathetic condition. People riding two-wheelers face a lot of inconvenience. The poor condition of the road increases the chances of road mishaps and poses a threat to the commuters. The authorities concerned must look into the issue and get the needful immediately. — Amit, Shimla